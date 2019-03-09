



The Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr. Hakeem Busari, has sent police reinforcement to some parts of Lokoja where armed hoodlums snatched some ballot boxes during the Governorship/House of Assembly elections.

Busari who confirmed the attack on a polling unit in Lokoja told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone in Lokoja on Saturday that some policemen had been mobilised to the troubled spots.

The commissioner said that he had started moving about with other heads of security agencies to see the situation first hand.

He also denied insinuations that some policemen were involved in ballot snatching and conveying same in their vans to government facilities for thumb printing.

“Policemen are not involved; it is not true. No policeman is snatching ballot boxes and conveying same for thumb printing,” he said.