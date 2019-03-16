



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has protested alleged irregularities in last Saturday’s House of Assembly election in Olamaboro local government area of the state.

In the protest letter titled ‘Protest Against Serious Irregularities In The State House of Assembly Election of March 9, 2019 in Olamagboro LGA, Kogi State’, the party listed such irregularities as massive vote buying, thuggery, criminal intimidation of PDP agents, threat to lives, among others by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The protest letter dated March 9, 2019 signed by Alhaji Yahaya Alfa, PDP Leader, Olamagboro LGA; Adams Olofu, Chairman, Olamagboro LGA, and Emmanuel Ekele, PDP Collation Officer, Olamagboro LGA, was addressed to the state’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), and copied the INEC Electoral Officer at the local government area.

The party alleged that midway into the voting process on Saturday by midday, masked thugs said to be of the APC led buy one Danjuma Abubakar, invaded Alagalami polling unit and carted away the two ballot boxes, while the INEC ad hoc staff were forced into a Toota Sienna vehicle allegedly belonging to the said Abubakar, which was accompanied with a Toyota Tundra to an unknown destination.

It maintained that that PDP agents followed in search of them on motorcycles to the ward collation centre and the INEC office in Okpo, but could not find them, while the Local Government Collation Officer, Emmanuel Ekele, alerted the local government Electoral Officer of the development.

“At about the same time, suspected APC thugs, acting in a manner similar to the incident above, armed with guns, invaded Ojamakogwu polling unit in Olamagboro ward 111. They chased away all other polling agents from the polling unit and our supporters had to run for their lives.

“This large-scale intimidation, harassment and killing of PDP supporters were perpetrated across the length and breadth of the local government area.”

It alleged that in Ugbamaka Igah, Olamagboro ward iv, election materials were destroyed and voters were chased away in four polling units of Ichechele, Ogaji, Ugbogbo and Sabo Market Square polling units, while election could not hold in these units.

The petitioners also listed several other polling units at several places in the local government area, which had similar experience, where thugs destroyed and defaced polling materials, beating up ad hoc staff, party agents and voters, stressing that in these places, card readers were not used, but votes were allotted, while ballot papers were thumb printed at some areas by the thugs and PDP agents forced to sign under duress.

The party alleged that three of its supporters were shot in Olamagboro ward iv, Inele Ugo Primary School polling unit, “Consequently one Abuh John was brutally murdered in cold blood. His body is lying in the mortuary at Okpo, the local government headquarters at the moment, while one Matthew James and Ojonugwa are critically ill at Aloma and the FMC in Lokoja due to injuries sustained from gun shots at the polling unit. The DPO, Okpo Olamagboro local government area came to the hospital.”

The party stressed: “As the result of the large-scale irregularities, violence, intimidation, vote buying and above all, killing of large proportion and unimaginable scale, which dominated the entire process, the PDP in OLamagboro local government area is therefore calling for a total cancellation of the state House of Assembly election of March 9, 2019 in Olamagboro LGA to allow for a free, fair and credible process in line with acceptable democratic norms.”