



The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday boycotted the rescheduled house of assembly elections in Mopamuro Local Government Area, Kogi State.

The PDP chairman in Mopamuro, Olasunmole Fatobi, said that the party boycotted the election due to unprecedented violence and ballot snatching that characterized the elections held on Saturday across the state.

He added that the party had officially written to the electoral umpire to inform it of the decision.

The letter read: ”We hereby write to inform you of the decision of our party to boycott the rescheduled house of assembly election in Mopamuro.

”This is as a result of the unprecedented level of ballot snatching, thuggery and molestation that characterized the elections which were held on Saturday in the state.

”The free use of guns and other dangerous weapons…, and the influx of thugs ) is a recipe for mayhem.

”Since we believe that our victory at the polls is not worth the blood of any citizen of our local government area, after due consideration with our party hierarchy, we have decided to boycott the elections.”

The PDP chairman alleged of threat to his life, those of his family members and other party stalwarts by the ruling party.

”My life and that of my family and PDP leaders in Mopamuro are being threatened by thugs of the ruling party.

”This development has made me move my family out of the state, in order to ensure their safety,” he said.

He added that the matter has been reported to the security agencies, including the police and the Department of State Security Service (DSS), with the promise by the security arms that they’d take necessary action.

A PDP chieftain and immediate former deputy governor of Kogi, Yomi Awoniyi, confirmed the withdrawal of the party from the rescheduled elections.