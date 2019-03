Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Edward Onoja, of planning to incite the people of the state against two former governors, Capt Idris Wada and Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, in a campaign of calumny.

The State PDP spokesperson, Dickson Achadu, said: “Onoja’s latest charade is in a video, where he literally whipped up sentiments against the former governors and their offspring. In the trending video, Onoja accused the two PDP leaders of plotting to force their wards into governorship and other leadership positions in the state.

He is unhappy that a son of His Excellency, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, is among the strong contenders for the Kogi governorship and called for an uprising against the family.

“I advise, for your own interest, come join us, and let us stop this yesterday’s men,” Onoja said in the video.

Achadu urged residents of the state to disregard Onoja’s virtuperations and call to insurrections.

“Further more, we encourage them not to despair in the face of the glaring ineptitude of the APC government,” he said.