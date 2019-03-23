<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The supplementary House of Assembly election is going on peacefully in the four polling units in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

As at 7:30am, voters were observed at the polling units watching with keen interest as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials prepared the exercise.

Newsmen report that the turnout was impressive at the three polling units where the house of assembly rerun election is being conducted in Ward D.

Member representing Lokoja 1 state constituency, Alfa Imam, at the Cantonment Polling unit in Ward B, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters.

He lauded the people of Lokoja for their orderly conduct.