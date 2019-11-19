<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Igbo community in Kogi State has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello for his victory at the Saturday, November 16 gubernatorial election, saying his re-election is well deserved.

In a press statement made available to reporters in Lokoja and signed by the President-General, Igbo Community Association in Ebira land, Chief Joseph Anikwe, it said the re-election of Governor Bello was the best thing to happen to the state in recent times.

According to the statement, Governor Bello’s first tenure in office witnessed tremendous developments in various sectors, especially in the area of education and security.

While acknowledging that there may be some areas where the Governor could improve in the second tenure, the statement said the Governor has done well to be trusted for another term.

The statement thanked Kogites for coming out en mass to re-elect the Governor, and urged the Governor to form all all inclusive government in order to carry everybody along in his second term.

The Igbo community went on to appeal to those aggrieved with the election results to be calm calm, urging them to approach the courts for redress rather than taking the law into their hands.