<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barring any last minute twist of events, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state is set to win his second term bid with a comfortable margin.

Collation of results for Saturday’s election in the 21 local government has progressed with only three local government areas left to be announced.

So far, the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, is leading in eight local government areas of the state while Governor Bello of the APC is leading in ten local government areas.

Also, the PDP candidate has the required one third in about 15 local government areas while the APC candidate has one third in 17 local government areas.

Collation of results from the remaining three local government areas has just resumed.