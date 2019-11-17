<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, has confirmed the death of an ad-hoc Electoral Officer (EO), in a boat mishap in Ibaji LGA of state, while on election duty on Saturday.

According to the REC, the deceased ad-hoc staff was a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, engaged for the governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, the results of Kogi state governorship election is currently being announced at the governorship election collation centre at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Lokoja, the state capital.

Results from twelve local government areas have so far been announced out of twenty one local government areas of the state.

The governorship election has stirred controversy among the political class as tension mounts in the state ahead of final declaration of the results.