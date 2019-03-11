



The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ademola Bello, has been declared winner of the rescheduled House of Assembly election conducted on Sunday in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had on Saturday rescheduled the election due to wrong ballot papers taken to the area.

Dr. Joseph Fashagba, the INEC Collation/Returning Officer of Mopamuro LGA, announced the result at the collation centre in INEC Local Government office in Mopa at 6:40pm on Sunday.

According to Fasagba, Bello scored 6,075 votes, while his closest rival, Jones Daniel of the Peoples Democratic Party, got 259 votes; ADC 26; and ADP 11 votes out of the 6,402 valid votes cast.

There were 123 rejected votes, making total votes cast to be 6,525.

“That Mr. Ademola Bello of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the electoral law and secured the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Fashagba declared.

The PDP had earlier boycotted the state assembly election in Mopamuro.

PDP said in a letter to INEC on their boycott: “…Since we believe that our victory at the polls is not worth the blood of any citizen of our local government area, after due consideration with our party hierarchy, we have decided to boycott the election.”

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria after he was declared the winner, Bello thanked God, saying it was a victory for all, a victory to Mopamuro.

He said: “This is sign that we are in the season of next level.

“I want to assure Mopamuro people that our time will be different; I will do much better than others.

“By God’s grace I will not disappoint my people.”