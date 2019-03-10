



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 21 out of the 25 seats in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The Director of publicity in the Lokoja office of INEC, Mr Ahmed Biambo, said candidates of APC won in Bassa, Ibaji, Okehi, Adavi, Ogori-Magongo, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba/Bunu Yagba West and Yagba East state constituencies during Saturday’s state assembly election.

According to Biambo, the APC candidates also won in Okene Constituency 1 and 2, Ankpa Constituency 1 and 2, Ajaokuta, Kogi, Olamaboro, Dekina 2 and Lokoja 2 constituencies.

He, However, said that the state constituency election for Mopa-Muro LGA, which was earlier rescheduled for March 19, was currently ongoing.

He also declared the elections in Lokoja Constituency 1 and Omala LGA inconclusive.

Biambo said that new dates will be announced for the conduct of supplementary elections in all the areas.