<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kogi State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdulahi Bello, has called on the opposition especially the Peoples Democratic Party, to join hands with the party and Governor Yahaya Bello to move the state to the next level.

Bello made the call on Monday shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission returned Governor Bello as the winner of the Saturday election.

The APC chairman told our correspondent on telephone that the victory was “well deserved.”

“Considering the efforts put in place by APC during electioneering campaigns, we are not surprised that victory is achieved today.”

He said that Bello’s victory was not only for all Kogi citizens but for lovers of democracy all over Nigeria.

Reacting to PDP’s refusal to sign the final collated result, the chairman said that it does not in any way take the shine away from the victory as PDP did not campaign anywhere near the home ground of the governor.

“It shows that they are good politicians who know their areas of strength and weakness and decided to restrict themselves to his area of strength.”