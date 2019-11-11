<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC, planned to use security agencies to arrest members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead Saturday’s governorship and senatorial elections in Kogi State.

According to Melaye, who is vying for senatorial seat under Kogi West Senatorial District, APC leaders met last night across all local governments in Kogi West and came up with a resolution to arrest PDP leaders in the area.

“APC leadership meeting held across all Local Government in Kogi West tonight. Resolution is to arrest PDP leaders across the West Senatorial District as it is obvious that they cannot win.

“The IG, DSS and Army should not allow their institutions to be used to perpetuate crime.

“We will resist with every force available of any illegal arrest of PDP members. Taofik Isah and Co we know more than you think…. Waiting…,” Melaye tweeted.