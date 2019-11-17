The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the declaration of the results of Kogi State governorship and the results of the rerun election into the Kogi West Senatorial District election held on Saturday.
The results show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s candidate, Yahaya Bello, is leading.
Prof James Apam, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kogi State said earlier this morning that results from six local governments are already available for declaration.
Meanwhile, a collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi state on Sunday presented a N50,000 bribe politicians allegedly offered to a presiding officer in Igalamela-Odolu local government area of the state during Saturday’s election.
The collation officer presented the money at the INEC headquarters in the state while submitting the result of the local government he coordinated.
However, he did not disclose details of the political party which offered the money.
Here are some results:
Kabba/Bunu
APC – 15,364
PDP – 8,084
SDP – 364
Okene LGA
APC – 112,762
PDP – 139
SDP – 50
Igala Mela/Odolu
APC – 8,075
PDP – 11,195
SDP – 208
Adavi LGA
APC – 64,657
PDP – 366
SDP – 279
Omala LGA
APC – 8,473
PDP – 14,403
SDP – 567
Ijumu LGA
APC – 11,425
PDP – 7, 587
SDP – 223
Ogori-Magongo LGA
APC – 3,679
PDP – 2,145
SDP – 244