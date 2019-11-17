<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the declaration of the results of Kogi State governorship and the results of the rerun election into the Kogi West Senatorial District election held on Saturday.

The results show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s candidate, Yahaya Bello, is leading.

Prof James Apam, the Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner for Kogi State said earlier this morning that results from six local governments are already available for declaration.

Meanwhile, a collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi state on Sunday presented a N50,000 bribe politicians allegedly offered to a presiding officer in Igalamela-Odolu local government area of the state during Saturday’s election.

The collation officer presented the money at the INEC headquarters in the state while submitting the result of the local government he coordinated.

However, he did not disclose details of the political party which offered the money.

Here are some results:

Kabba/Bunu

APC – 15,364

PDP – 8,084

SDP – 364

Okene LGA

APC – 112,762

PDP – 139

SDP – 50

Igala Mela/Odolu

APC – 8,075

PDP – 11,195

SDP – 208

Adavi LGA

APC – 64,657

PDP – 366

SDP – 279

Omala LGA

APC – 8,473

PDP – 14,403

SDP – 567

Ijumu LGA

APC – 11,425

PDP – 7, 587

SDP – 223

Ogori-Magongo LGA

APC – 3,679

PDP – 2,145

SDP – 244