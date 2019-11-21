<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday formally presented the Kogi Governor-elect, Yahaya Bello, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Newsmen report that the re-elected governor had earlier received a Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja on Thursday (today).

NAN observed that the meeting between the President and the re-elected governor alongside the APC national chairman was held behind closed doors.

Newsmen report that the Returning Officer of the November 16 Kogi governorship election, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, had, on Monday, declared Yahaya Bello winner of the election after polling 406,222 votes.

Bello defeated 24 other contestants, including Mr. Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party who polled 189,704 votes.

President Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Bayelsa governor-elect, Mr. David Lyon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lyon was also accompanied on the visit by the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, as well as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva.