The Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yahaya Bello, has defeated his closest rivals, Musa Wada of the PDP and Natasha Akpoti of SDP, in Okene Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi Central.

The governor, who hails from that LGA, polled 112,764 votes to defeat Akpoti of the SDP and Wada of the PDP who both scored 50 and 139 votes respectively.

The result from the local government was signed by the collation officer of the local government, Olanrewaju Samuel, an associate professor.

However, Akpoti had criticised the conduct of the election in the senatorial district saying no real election took place there as official results from other local government areas in Kogi State have started trickling in.

Kogi has 21 local government areas and the final announcement of results of each local government will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government.

A total of 24 candidates are taking part in the gubernatorial election.