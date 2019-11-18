<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has dedicated his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election to his mother and the entire people of the state.

The governor who spoke shortly after INEC officially announced him as duly returned after he beat his main rival, Engineer Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party, also expressed gratitude to all those who made the victory possible for his party, the All Progressives Congress.

Governor Bello paid tribute to those who lost their lives saying that their killers would not be spared the wrath of the law of the land.

“While we sympathise with those who lost their lives during the election, I assure you that everyone who had a hand in their killings will not be spared, they will be made to face the full wrath of the law of the land,” he said.

Bello said that his mother played a vital role in his quest for the position and deserved to be so honoured.

The governor assured the people that he will never go back on his campaign promises adding that the victory will inspire him and his deputy, Edward Onoja, to do more in taking the state to the next level of development as promised during the electioneering campaign.