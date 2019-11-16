<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Kogi West Senatorial election, Dino Melaye, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission not to accept results from polling units where ballot boxes were snatched.

Polling unit 01 in Ayetoro ward 004, where Melaye voted on Saturday, was attacked soon after the PDP candidate voted by gun-wielding thugs who snatched the governorship and senatorial ballot boxes, leading to violence where journalists were attacked and one of their vehicles destroyed. A man simply identified as Dami was shot and rushed to a hospital.

He said the integrity of results from areas where ballot boxes were carted away had been compromised and should be set aside. He added that APC in its desperation to win the election created violence across the state to undermine the will of the electorate.

Melaye said, “All these areas where they have taken ballot boxes and ballot papers away should not be entertained at all at the collation centre. Only valid votes will count because once a ballot box has been taken away, the integrity of those votes is completely questionable.

“INEC should respect their promise and not allow these election riggers to have their way.

“I’m calling on the security agencies and INEC to respect their promise that where ever ballot boxes are taken away, it cannot be recorded and that votes in that unit will be cancelled.

“For me, the election in my unit was halfway when the hoodlums came and started shooting. The bad thing is that one of the boys was shot and was taken to the hospital by the police.

“If they are popular, they will not be introducing violence into the process. They cannot achieve what they want through the gun.

“I’m happy they (hoodlums) have been apprehended and that our cry that Yahaya Bello wants to be governor, by all means, is already established. All those arrested are all APC members and they have all confessed who sent them. We must see the end of this matter because we will not allow it to be buried.”

He claimed that the election was marred by excessive militarisation, saying if the process was repeated 100, times, he would always defeat his closest rival, Smart Adeyemi in the senatorial election.