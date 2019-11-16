<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senator Dino Melaye has said the ongoing Governorship/senatorial election in Kogi state is highly militarized as thugs invaded into his ward carting away ballot boxes.

Melaye while speaking with journalists in his house said some thugs allegedly sent by the ALGON Chairman Taofeek Isa and the deputy chief of staff to the governor, one Samuel Faleke said they brought some thugs in two vehicles shooting sporadically and carted away the ballot boxes

He said some bra boys in his community who withstood them, eventually pursued them and recollected some of the materials with some policemen who allegedly shielded them apprehended.

He said he had complained to the police who invited the ALGON Chairman for questioning while some of the hoodlums have been arrested by the police in Kabba.

Meanwhile, there is wide cases of malpractices in lokoja as thugs invaded polling units in most of the ward A shooting sporadically with the security agents allegedly giving them cover

One the INEC officials at SUBEB polling unit Lokoja was said to have been abducted by the thugs and taken to an unknown area.

It was observed that voting at Bishop Crowther LGEA primary school Lokoja ended by 12 pm abruptly as ballot boxes were snatched.