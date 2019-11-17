<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bello/Onoja Governorship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State has called on the Peoples Democratic Party to shelve alleged plans to cause violence in the state and spreading falsehood.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign council, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Sunday urged the opposition party to await the conclusion of the entire electoral process.

He said the process has been “free, fair and peaceful.”

Fanwo said, “We have a credible intelligence that the leadership of the PDP has directed the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan to quickly address a press conference to condemn an ongoing process that has been adjudged free, fair, credible and peaceful just because they are seeing the handwriting of people’s rejection on the wall.

“The pockets of crisis during the election were caused by the stand of the people against the rigging machinations of the PDP.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for what he termed their excellent performance in ensuring fair conduct.

Fanwo said, “To the PDP, they should prepare for future elections with seriousness and stop claiming ‘danger to democracy’ when things don’t go their way. We also congratulate Kogites for coming out en masse on Saturday to elect their next governor.”