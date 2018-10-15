



Delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kogi East Senatorial District of the State have expressed concern over the fate of the party if the avowed primary election to elect standard bearer at the senatorial election were hijacked.

The delegates lead by Usman Shehu speaking with journalists, in Lokoja, on Monday, said that PDP sold and collected money for expression of interest and nomination forms from the aspirants.

According to the leader of the group in a press release made available to journalists it said that the date of October 2, 2018 was set for the primary which made the delegates converge at the venue stipulated for the exercise but to the greatest dismay of delegates no official of the party was sighted.

“To the greatest shock of everybody the PDP headquarters in Lokoja informed us that the NWC had issued a written instruction to Kogi Electoral Committee to affirm Senator Attai Aidoko, as the automatic candidate for Kogi East. No election was held”.

In a spurious outburst, it was gathered that’ Senator Attai Aidoko has declared himself the winner of an election that was not which has put a serious doubt in credibility of the party which is struggling to re -enact and win back its lost glory.

He further maintained that “The whole Kogi East which accounts for 70 per cent of PDP votes from Kogi State has vowed to resist this imposition and impunity and teach PDP the same bitter lesson which costs PDP sitting governor in 2015, adding PDP has no moral justification for criticising INEC and other political parties if it indulges in the worst form of imposition and impunity.