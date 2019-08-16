<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A governorship aspirant in Kogi state and front line Journalist, Yakubu Mohammed, on Friday lamented Kogi state was gradually degenerating into the capital of poverty and thuggery in the country.

Mohammed, who spoke with reporters after obtaining his Nomination and Expression of Interest Form to contest the governorship primary, said the Kogi of today is not what the founding fathers dreamed of.

According to him: “We aspired for a state of excellence, but what we have today is far from what we dreamy about.”

The veteran journalist however said Governor Yahaya Bello should not be blamed for the lack of performance, saying the he could not have performed above his capacity.

He said ordinarily the governor is entitled to a second term in office, adding however the decision depends on the capacity to deliver.