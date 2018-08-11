Another suspected ballot box snatcher has been beaten to death in another polling unit in the traditional area of Lokoja metropolis.

It was gathered that the suspect was the son of a House of Representatives aspirant who declared interest just last month.

An Eyewitness told newsmen that the suspect invaded the ‘Ward C’ Voting Center and attempted to snatch the ballot box when party supporters mobbed him to death.

The polling unit is right in front of the palace of Maigarin of Lokoja in the traditional area of the ancient town.

The Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, could not be reached for comments when newsmen put a call across to him.

The corpse of the suspect was being prepared for burial as of the time of filing this report.