The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the deployment of National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners, REC, for the Kogi and Bayelsa State, ahead of the November 16 governorship elections.

PDP warned the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu that deploying RECs of questionable character could trigger crisis in Bayelsa and Kogi States, respectively.

A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said: “It is instructive to let the INEC hierarchy to know that the PDP already has a due diligence report on each of the commissioners.

“Our party recognises that while some are of clean records in their previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of questionable character and fared far below expectations in their

responsibility.

“We caution the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues is capable of triggering crisis and jeopardizing the credibility of the electoral

process.

“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to free, fair and credible election without being influenced or manipulated.”

PDP also urged INEC Chairman to rescue whatever is left of the commission’s image with these elections by allowing the will of the people to prevail.