The Deputy Inspector General, Operation, AbdulMajeed Ali, has warned those planning to snatch ballot boxes during Saturday’s elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States to have a rethink as the police will not condone such behaviour.

“Anyone caught will not be speared and will not live to do that ever again,” Ali said.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, Ali, who is overseeing the Kogi elections said that the Inspector General had deployed enough personnel to adequately police the state and deal with any eventuality during the election.

“We have enough personnel and capacity to deal with anyone that tried to foment trouble on Saturday just watch if anyone tries to snatch ballot box on Saturday, he will pay dearly for it.

“We are determined to provide the enabling environment for a peaceful election, we are tired of being held to ransom by Kogi and Bayelsa States at the turn of every election, we will put a stop to that this time around.”

He said that the force had undertaken a security threat assessment in both Kogi and Bayelsa States and have identified possible risks, geolocated trouble spots, and classified individuals and groups that could constitute security challenges to the process.

Ali added, “The outcome of this intelligence-driven initiative guided our election deployment plans and informed our post-election security projections.”

The DIG said that the police are determined to create an environment that is secure and peaceful enough to give confidence to the political actors to undertake their campaigns and other political activities and for the citizens to freely exercise their electoral franchise.

DIG Ali gave out telephone lines that can be useful.

He said, “For any complaints, members of the public are urged to reach the Kogi State’s Joint Operation Room on 08066002020, 08065948693 and 08151532944; and Bayelsa State’s Joint Operation Room on 07034578208 and 09055555803.”