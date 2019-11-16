<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has said that he has said it many times that the APC was the preferred party in Bayelsa adding that he was sure that the party will win.

He also expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adding that the Commission did better this time around.

Speaking in his Okpoama Brass Ward 4 Unit 4, the minister said that every year the processes was getting better.

He said “I think we have had a better outing from INEC this time. And I believe that this election will be better than the last one.”

Also, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon, who voted in Olugbobiri Community in Southern Local Government Area, has described the election process as peaceful so far, saying the INEC did a better job this time.

While expressing confidence that his party, APC, would emerge victorious at the end of the poll, Lyon called on security agents to remain neutral and professional as they have been so far in their conduct during and after the election.