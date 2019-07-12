<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A governorship aspirant in Kogi State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Shuaibu, has denied endorsing indirect primaries in selecting the party’s flag-bearer in the September 2, governorship polls in the State.

Shuaibu who was reacting to media reports which included his name as one of the aspirants that have endorsed the indirect primaries in the forthcoming election in the state described the development as mere propaganda.

“I have been receiving calls from my numerous supporters and political associates over my purported inclusion among governorship aspirants that have endorsed the adoption of indirect primaries for the Kogi governorship election. But I want to make it abundantly clear that this is not true”, Shuaibu said.

Maintaining his support for direct primaries, Shuaibu said: “The sponsors of the propaganda are creating the impression that the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, is my sponsor. I am not under the shadow of the governor and he is not my sponsor. I have never met him before and I have nothing to do with them”.

He added that his preference for direct primaries is borne out of the need for fairness and equity adding that it is only through it that individual aspirants, including the governor, can show their strength.

While promising to accord priority to education and the welfare of workers if he becomes the next governor of Kogi State, Shuaibu said the economy of the state would also be diversified to avoid over-reliance on federal allocation.