A former deputy governor of Nigeria’s central bank and Young Progressive Party’s presidential aspirant in the next general elections has said President Muhammadu Buhari must be rejected at the polls in 2019.

Kingsley Moghalu, Friday, said Buhari has done enough to merit a second term and must ‘retired’ the same way former president Goodluck Jonathan was voted out of office in 2015.

“Nigerians punished @GEJonathan’s security failures at the ballot box,” Moghalu tweeted, adding that “We must also retire President @MBuhari in 2019 for the same failure to secure our lives. Failure is failure.”

His tweet came after presidential spokesman Femi Adesina accused the People’s Democratic Party of playing “irresponsible politics” with the Plateau killings.

While listing litany of fatal occurrences recorded under the PDP-led administration, Adeshina claimed Nigeria deaths during the PDP’s reign as the ruling party.

Responding on Twitter, Moghalu condemned Adesina’s claims and noted that the number of lives already lost under APC’s three-year reign is already alarming.

“Since Mr Adesina has chosen to remind us of the number of people who lost their lives when the PDP was in power, we must also remind him that the APC is catching up fast. We hope his calculator still works,” he said.

Adesina said while “wanton killings” were not necessarily new in the country, the government was working towards providing enduring solutions to forestall a recurrence of attacks similar to those occurred in Plateau State last weekend.

“Wanton killings had been with us for awhile,” he said. “This government is working towards enduring solutions, and should be given the opportunity to do so.”