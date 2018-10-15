



Following mass killings and destruction of property in some parts of Jos, the Plateau State capital, by unknown gunmen, the state government has banned public procession and any form of protest in the state.

In a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati, on Monday, in Jos, the state government advised the public to adhere strictly to the ban.

The statement said, “The Plateau State Government wishes to remind citizens that the ban on public procession in all parts of the state is still in force.

“Consequently, no persons should engage in any form of protest until further notice.

“By this notice members of the public are therefore advised to adhere strictly to the ban.

“This is to prevent miscreants and unpatriotic elements from hijacking any protest to further inflict pain and hardship on innocent citizens.”

Dati also said the judicial arm of government has set up a local government election petition tribunal and an appeal committee to deal with any petition that may arise from the recently concluded peaceful local government polls in thirteen local government areas of the state.

He said the tribunal was set up by the Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice Yakubu Dakwak and urged any candidate that feels aggrieved over the result of the election to approach the tribunal rather than seeking self help through protest.

He expressed the government’s appreciation of the democratic right of citizens to protest but said the administration also has a duty to protect lives and property.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved youths of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Langtang North and South Local Government Areas, have been protesting over the false and concocted result of the Local Government elections as announced by PLASIEC across the state.

Mr. Algreen Top who led the peaceful protest said APC won only one ward and PDP won 17 Wards in the council area but we’re surprised that the election was declared inconclusive.

“We held a peaceful protest which the police, Army and other security agencies were informed; there was no burning or destruction of properties but what we want now is for government to declared PDP candidate the winner of the election.”

Plateau State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Damishi Sango, and PDP governorship candidate, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, have rejected the results and described it as a broad day robbery of political mandate of Plateau people.

Useni’s words, “We are all witnesses to the shamefaced robbery of the people’s will by a government whose popularity has continued to decline from the very first day it was sworn in on the 29th of May, 2015.

“I express my utter disappointment at the conduct of the just concluded local government elections in 13 LGAs in the state.

“While governance-by-trial-and-error has been the trademark of this administration, I am shocked that we have descended to this level, where whole communities and local government areas are literally beaten with a big stick and warned against wincing in pain.”