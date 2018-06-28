The Presidency on Thursday took a swipe at opposition Peoples Democratic Party, accusing it of playing irresponsible politics with the latest attacks in Plateau State that left scores of people dead.

It added that wanton killings had been with the country for a while.

It said the decision of the PDP to declare seven days of mourning for the killings amounted to dancing on the graves of the dead and playing “cheap, infantile politics.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Describing PDP as a “comatose and prostrate party,” Adesina said though the party had asked that its flags nationwide be flown at half mast during the period, the party did not know that those flags had been forcefully lowered since its 2015 loss at the polls, and may remain so for a long time to come.

The statement read, “The sad and unfortunate killings in Plateau State over the weekend have been turned to opportunity to, once again, play irresponsible politics, particularly by the Peoples Democratic Party, which says it is declaring seven days of mourning.

“These are dolorous times that call for deep introspection on how cheap human lives have become, and the proffering of actionable ideas on how to get out of the bind. But the PDP would rather dance on the graves of the dead, playing cheap, infantile politics.

“The comatose and prostrate party is declaring seven days of mourning, during which flags in its offices would be flown at half mast nationwide.

“But unknown to the party, those flags had been forcefully lowered since its 2015 loss at the polls, and may remain so for a long time to come, because Nigerians are politically discerning, and cannot be hoodwinked by cheap antics.”

The presidential spokesman then listed some killings, which he described as “savage and brutal,” that took place during PDP rule between 1999 and 2015, and for which no national mourning was declared.

Adesina said the list showed that wanton killings had been with the country for a while.