As pockets of attacks and killings continue in remote villages of Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government councils of Plateau State, despite imposition of dusk to dawn curfew, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Simon Lalong to step down as governor.

The party’s reason was his inability to run the affairs of the state in a manner that ensures the security of lives.

Damishi Sango, the state party chairman, during press conference held at the party secretariat in Jos, Tuesday, lamented that in the last three years, Governor Lalong kept on drumming into the ears of President Muhammadu Buhari that he had brought lasting peace on the Plateau, when he knew that the peace he was talking about was peace of the graveyard.

According to him, the first duty of any elected governor is the security of his people, and in doing so, the governor ought to spread his security network to every nook and cranny of his state to get early warning signals.

He regretted that Governor Lalong failed in this responsibility to deliver his people from being killed on daily basis by herders believed to have been brought into the state to carry out hatchet jobs.

The former Minister of Sports and Youth Development said despite the many travails of the people of Plateau in the hands of their enemies, President Buhari had done little in identifying with the people of the state.

According to Sango, it is on record that following the flood incident in Bauchi, President Buhari did not only send his education minister there, but personally followed the next day where he sobbed as he shared in the pains of the victims.

“It is lamentable that President Muhammadu Buhari does not consider the loss of precious lives numbering over 200 sufficient reason for him to come over to Plateau State to offer condolences to the good people of Barkin Ladi and the entire state,” he said.

Sango described the happenings in the states of the federation where herders were hunting down citizens of this country in their communities as leadership failure.

The former minister said he gathered authoritatively that about a week to Sallah, intelligence reports indicated that there were plans to attack communities in Plateau immediately after the celebration.

“These killings have come exactly a week after Sallah; where is the intelligence network of the securities agencies?” Sango asked.

The party also expressed worry that Lalong left out flash points like Jos North and Bassa in the curfew he declared.

Yakubu Dati, the Commissioner for Information, said Lalong’s administration while coming on board three years ago made security of lives and property its top priority and worked round the clock to bring the peace the people had enjoyed before the recent development.

Dati said Lalong was alive to his responsibility as the chief security officer of the state, stressing that when the crisis broke out on Sunday in Barkin Ladi, the governor cut short his participation in the APC convention and returned to Jos to take charge of the situation.