The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has picked holes in the state government’s conclusion that the alleged victims of brutality, including three protesters allegedly shot dead by the police during Tuesday’s protest at the Niger Delta University (NDU) town of Amassoma, Southern Ijaw, were cultists and hoodlums.

APC, in a statement in Yenagoa on Thursday, which was signed by Doifie Buokoribo, its state publicity secretary-elect, queried the criteria adopted by the state government “to designate people as criminals and extra-judicially direct their killing.”

The party was reacting to a Government House statement signed by Governor Dickson’s special adviser on media relations, Fidelis Soriwei, that the women and youths of Amassoma, who marched against ‘unjust’ disengagement from the NDU due to public service reforms were cultists and hoodlums.

The state government also accused the opposition APC of mobilising hoodlums to disrupt academic activities and lock up the university gate.

But APC, in the statement, contended that Dickson had, by his statement and attitude to the killings, “simply confirmed our belief that the victims were deliberately targeted in a way that shows he is completely destitute of human feeling.”

It pointed out that the “governor’s deceptive statement on the Amassoma killings ran contrary to every news report on the incident.”

The party stressed that no amount of lies can wash off the blood of the victims on the governor’s hands.

APC said further, “After a lot of twisting and turning, Governor Dickson, on Wednesday, acknowledged the truth that those he sent the police to shoot and kill in Amassoma were protesters.

“But unable to find a reasonable ground for his act, he lied that the victims were cultists and hoodlums. The Nigeria Police in Bayelsa contradicted the government’s account in its statement on Wednesday, when it maintained that what they met in Amassoma were a crowd of protesters.

“What we do know is that under our laws, the people have an inalienable right to peaceful agitation, a right which the residents of Amassoma were exercising on that black Tuesday when they were mowed down by the police.

“All major news reports that day on the incident confirm this. Governor Dickson’s attempt to justify the killing of the protesters is the height of callousness against the very people he claims to have the mandate to protect and provide for.”