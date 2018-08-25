Allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is condoning killer herdsmen because they are his kinsmen has been described as a deliberate ploy by the opposition against his reelection bid.

In separate reactions to the allegation, two loyalists of President Buhari alleged that the game plan among opposition was to continue to label him in bad light in order to deny him of votes in the coming election.

Speaking on The Morning Show on ARISE TV at the weekend, the Lagos State All Progressives Congress Publicity Secretary, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, said having performed meritoriously well, those against the president considered the herdsmen allegation as a weapon to truncate his second term ambition.

“They know they cannot get to this president. People think you can use other means but it cannot work. You know two priests were killed in Benue State and they were said to be killed by Fulani herdsmen only for us to discover that it was done by the people of Benue.

“So, we must separate politics from some of these things. People know that they cannot get to the president. He is honest, he is truthful and this president is hardworking. They know they cannot get to him so they manufacture all sorts of things just to bring the president down to their level but you know it cannot work.

“I have seen money seized from people and they are not complaining. I have seen houses seized from people and they are not complaining. They just want you to take what they have taken and set them free. May be people are not seeing that. I have seen abandoned projects all over the country being fixed.

“No government in this country, no leader in this country – living or dead – has given a bloody fight to corruption as this government. You know this thing did not just start today and some people are just trying to say the president, may be because he is a Fulani, is condoning the herdsmen. No, that is far from the truth,” he said.

Also arguing that the negative impression being created about President Buhari as regards the activities of the killer herdsmen is the handy work of those opposed to his continued stay in office, the National Coordinator, Buhari/Osinbajo Group, Prince Ebunola Martins, in a press conference at the weekend, said irrespective of the gang up, Buhari will get a resounding victory in 2019.

“We can deliver the revalidation of the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to restore and refix Nigeria. They are here on a rescue mission. We are with them and that is why we are here on this platform of necessity for the survival of Nigeria.

“There have been misinformation on social media and mainstream media by people who are supposed to know better.

“The herdsmen issue is a plan to bring down the President Buhari government. You can see what happened in Benue. Those who killed those two reverend fathers are now singing like parrots in the hands of the Benue Police. One of them is not even a Muslim. He is an aide of the current governor,” Martins said.

According to him, President Buhari has done more than enough to be reelected. “He has blocked all the loopholes. The important thing is that it must stand. We should encourage President Buhari to continue what he is doing.”