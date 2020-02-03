<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The crisis rocking local government administration in Oyo state took another swift as one person, identified as Abdulasisi Isa was shot dead on Monday during a clash in Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was said to have been killed when supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and those of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), clashed over who is the authentic Chairman of the Local Government Area.

Newsmen report that there have been pockets of violence between the supporters of the Chairmen who were sacked by Governor Seyi Makinde and the recently appointed Caretaker Chairmen in the state.

The sacked Chairmen are members of APC while those who were recently appointed are members of PDP.

It was gathered that several weapons were on display during the fracas.

The deceased identified as Alajase is a member of the PDP from Surulere local government.

Prior to the Surulere mayhem, it was gathered that there was violence in other local government areas such as Ogbomoso North Local Government.

Mr. Olamiju Alao-Akala, son of a former Governor of the state confirmed that he was one of those who were attacked.

Alao-Akala junior who is the Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government before he and other Chairmen were sacked by Makinde had early in the morning said that he was attacked by hoodlums believed to be supporters of PDP.

Caretaker Chairman in the local government area, Ibrahim Ajagbe denied Alao-Akala junior’s claims.





Ajagbe said it was the son of the ex-Governor that led armed thug to disperse them away from the Secretariat.

Ajagbe said 8 people that were injured by the APC loyalists have been taken to hospital.

As of the time of filing this report, the two political parties are claiming ownership of the Council Secretariats.

Publicity Secretary of PDP, Akeem Olatunji while reacting, said the deceased is a chieftain of PDP in the local government area.

Olatunji told newsmen that, “A chieftain of PDP, in the person of Hon Abdulasisi Isa was shot dead and another person was hospitalized as a result of gunshots.

“They were allegedly shot by the former Chairman of Surulere North local government, Hon Ogunniran Akinwumi Master. Also, some APC thugs were led by Hon Ibraheem Gbodeniyi, and Hon Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, with one Akeem Alaroje and Sunday Adeniran”.

But, Publicity Secretary of APC, Dr. Abdulazeez Olatunde when contacted, insisted that it was the PDP that caused the violence.

Olatunde said that despite the Court injunction which certified that the elected Chairman were the authentic occupants of the seats, the PDP still went ahead to cause trouble.

“It is very unfortunate that despite the court injunction that affirmed APC as the authentic occupants, PDP still went ahead to attack our people. Despite all these, they still went ahead to cause trouble. It was yesterday that we got the information that they will attack us. It is not APC that attacked them. PDP is the one causing trouble”.