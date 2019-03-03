



Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Owan West Constituency, Mike Ohio-Ezomo, has been released after spending 38 days in kidnappers den.

Ohio-Ezomo was abducted on January 23 at his at his Sabonginda Ora residence by gun men after his police orderly was killed.

Family sources said he was released after payment of ransom.

The source said Ezomo was released last Saturday night to his family members at a village near Owo in Ondo State.

Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, had dropped a hint about his release on Saturday afternoon at a meeting with APC leaders from Edo North when he assured them that Ezomo would be released before Saturday, March 9 for the House of Assembly polls.