Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, the National Youth Leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been freed by suspected kidnappers in Enugu State.

Udeh-Okoye was kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Monday evening near his country home at Agbogugu Awgu LGA of the state.

The circumstances surrounding his release were sketchy at press time.

However, it was gathered that Udeh-Okoye was let off the hook by the kidnappers Tuesday afternoon and had reunited with his family.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, a Catholic Priest, was killed by suspected herdsmen in the same Agbogugu town on August 1, 2019.

Four days after Fr. Offu’s murder, the traditional ruler of Agbogugu, Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife, were kidnapped.

Orji and his wife paid N3 million to the kidnappers to secure their release.

It was not clear if the PDP National Youth Leader paid ransom for his release.

Udeh-Okoye was a former majority leader of Enugu State House of Assembly.

He served in Enugu State House of Assembly for eight years.

Ebere Amaraizu, the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, could not be reached to confirm the report.