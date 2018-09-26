The Chairman of Kiru Local Government Council in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Muazuhas, has confirmed the release of his son, Babangida by his abductors.

Muazu confirmed the release in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday

DAILY POST had reported that the 28-year-old Babangida, a father of two, was kidnapped by gunmen around midnight on Wednesday, Sept.19, at his residence in Kiru.

However, Muazu said Babangida was released by his abductors on Sunday, Sept. 23, after paying a ransom.

The Chairman, who, declined to state the amount paid, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for making it possible for his son to return alive.

“We paid ransom before his release but the most important thing is that God has made it possible for him to return alive,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to journalists, his friends and associates for the concern they had shown over the unfortunate incident.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all those who showed concern and sympathised with us during the trying moment,” he said.