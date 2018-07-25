The three Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who were kidnapped on July 21, along Elele-Omoku road in Rivers, have regained their freedom.

The trio are Mr John Enebeli, Mr Austin Enebeli and Mr Afam Oniyan.

Mr Chris Finebone, Publicity Secretary of APC in Rivers, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Finebone said that the trio, who regained their freedom on Wednesday were currently undergoing medicals.

“We thank the leadership of the party under Mr Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Transportation and security agencies for their timely intervention in various capacities that facilitated the safe release of the three gentlemen,” he said.