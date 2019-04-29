<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Member representing Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Gujba Gulani Federal constituency, Khadija Waziri Bukar-Abba, has opted out of the race for the position of speakership of the House of Representatives following the position of the party to settle for Gbajabiamila as the speaker of the ninth Assembly.

She made this known while addressing newsmen in her residence in Kaduna.

Abba who is going to the green chamber for the fourth time, said she had shelved her ambition for party supremacy.

According to her, “I have what it takes to steer the affairs of the House of Representatives, but been a party loyalist, I have to drop my ambition and obey the party decision.

She explained that the leadership of the Party had zoned the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives to North-east and South-west; to Lawan and Gbajabiamila respectively.

While speaking, she disclosed that she will be vying for the position of Majority Leader, House Representatives in the ninth Assembly.

Although, for her, she said vying for the position is not a do or die affairs, but to put her experience into practice in the interest of the nation.

She also disclosed that, she would intensify her push for girl-child education in the next assembly.