Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has declared her interest in the Yobe State 2019 governorship election.

Ibrahim’s ambition to occupy the Yobe State Government House was disclosed by her Special Assistant (Media), Ibrahim Aliyu.

Aliyu, in a post on Facebook accompanied with Ibrahim’s campaign poster, said: “Hon Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim is undoubtedly one of the most amazing hardworking women of our time.

“Hon Khadija who previously served as Commissioner in Yobe state, as well as three times Member of the House of Representatives before her elevation to the position of Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, is a lady who dedicated her entire life to the service of the nation and humanity.”

Aliyu added that due to Ibrahim’s total commitment to the service of Nigeria and Yobe state, “the people of the state have continued to yearn for her nomination to the exalted seat of the Governor of the Pride of the Sahel.”

The 51 years old Ibrahim who was appointed Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, in 2016, by President Muhammadu Buhari, is married to Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim, a former Governor of Yobe State.

Ibrahim will be making history as the first elected female governor in the country if she clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Yobe, and in turn, elected governor.