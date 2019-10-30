<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Keniebi Okoko, a former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, has said the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) does not stand a chance in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election.

Okoko, who came third in the September 3 primary election of the PDP, told reporters in an interview in Yenagoa on Monday that APC’s choice of David Lyon as candidate may have reduced the party’s chances in the political contest.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the PDP to win the governorship poll because its candidate, Senator Douye Diri and the APC candidate were not on the same lane, especially in terms of public service record and exposure.

The private businessman and philanthropist, who decided to work for the party’s candidate immediately after the primary poll, said it had become clear to everyone that the APC candidate was hiding behind the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, whom he described as “intellectually sound.”