Contrary to a news report currently trending on the social media, the South West Zonal Woman Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Kemi Nelson, has denied lobbying for a position in the government of the incoming Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu.

The report is entitled: “2019: Sanwo-Olu in Trouble As Ex-Tinubu, Fashola’s Aides Lobby For Appointments.”

It was alleged in the report that Nelson, a former Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Job Creation and later for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation during the administration of former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was spotted at Sanwo-Olu’s Ikoyi office and that the visit “might not be unconnected with a position in the in-coming administration.”

However, a source close to Nelson revealed that there was no iota of truth in the report and urged members of the public to disregard the allegation.

The source stated that Nelson is currently an Executive Director of a federal parastatal, a ranking member of the APC, a NEC member of the party and a member of the Governors Advisory Council in Lagos State, which is the highest decision making body in the government of the state.

According to the source, the report, especially where the name of Nelson was mentioned, was a figment of the imagination of the writer.

The source said: “It is common these days for people to write reports and imagine that certain things must have happened and feed members of the public with half truth and even blatant lies.

“It is surprising that people could insinuate that someone of the caliber of Kemi Nelson would lobby the incoming government for appointment.”