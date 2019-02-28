



The Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kebbi State last Saturday were compromised, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged.

It alleged the elections were marred by irregularities, targeted violence, voter inducement, mutilation of PDP valid votes and open collaboration by security agents.

The PDP also alleged military men and traditional rulers forced voters to thumb print against their preferences.

Kebbi state chairman of the party, Alhaji Haruna Saidu, told reporters on Thursday the elections totally abused provisions of the Electoral Act.

He said: “A template that saw the jettisoning of card readers, massive thumb printing of ballot papers, pre-writing of results, denial of party agents access to polling units, over voting and violence against party members.

“These were prevalent in Argungu, Jega, and Bagudo Local government Areas.

“Valid votes gotten by PDP were randomly rendered invalid through double thumb printing.”

He alleged All Progressives Congress (APC) agents openly shared money to induce voters.

“This was the case in Bagudo, Suru, Jega and Argungu,” adding military men were also used to intimidate PDP agents.

The PDP chairman said: “On the above premise, we make bold to say that the Presidential and National Assembly Elections in Kebbi State was not free and fair.

“There was widespread irregularities and violence against PDP. The result announced by INEC is not the true reflection of votes cast in Kebbi.”