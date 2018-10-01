.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Senator Isa Galaudu has won the Peoples Democratic Party primary election in Kebbi to become the party’s flag bearer for the 2019 general elections.

Galaudu was elected at the party’s gubernatorial primary election held at event centre on Gwandagbagi-Argungu road, Birnin-Kebbi, after polling a total of 1,072 votes out of the total 2,226 votes cast.

His closest rival, Alhaji Umar Tafida scored 720 votes, while Alhaji Buhari Bala and Alhaji Abubakar Gari scored 322 and 28 votes respectively.

The Chairman of the electoral panel, Alhaji Ado Datti, while declaring Galaudu as winner of the primaries, said the election was hitch-free and recorded 20 invalid votes.

Galaudu thanked party members for their support, stating that he was glad to be their preferred candidate.

He said “I will soon make my campaign manifesto to Kebbi people and it is about having an all-inclusive and responsive governance.

“We shall strive to have a united, secure and economically strong state for the prosperity of all.”