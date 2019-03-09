



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has began announcing the results of Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections in polling units in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi capital.

The Governorship Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Gov. Atiku Bagudu has so far won in polling centres announced by INEC returning officers.

Bagudu scored 572 against Sen. Isa Galaudu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, who got 7 votes at Iyan Gwandu polling unit 012, Marafa ward.

In the State House of Assembly election, APC got 574 while PDP got 15, according to INEC Presiding Officer,Ogundeji Johnson, who announced the result.

In Nasarawa 2 polling unit 002, Gov. Bagudu of APC got 526 votes while Galaudi of PDP got 98.

In the state assembly, APC got 402 while PDP scored 203.

The Presiding Officer at the unit, Victory Omatsola, announced that invalid votes were 11 for the governorship and 10 for the state house of assembly.

In another polling unit 008 at GRA Kindi Zauro, Nasarawa ward in Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu scored 354 while Galaudi, scored 87 while in the state assembly, APC got 303 and PDP 104 votes.

The Presiding Officer, Fagbenro Hafizo, announced the result in the unit.

In Garkar Mai-Alelu polling unit 006, where the governor cast his vote, the APC received 745 votes against 23 garnered by the PDO in the governorship election while APC got 734 to PDP’s 23 votes in the assembly contest.

The Presiding Officer, Mubarak Muhammad, announced that invalid votes at the unit for governorship and state assembly were 11 each and a total 1,575 votes cast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other polling units are still collating their results.