



According to the results released by the Collation Officers for the Kebbi governorship and state house of assembly election at the INEC Collation centre in Birnin Kebbi.

19 out of the 21 local government that was announced the results indicates that APC is leading.

in Aliero local government APC scored : 21,923 while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored :3,479 votes

in Kalgo local government, APC scored : 21,899 and PDP scored :805 votes

in Ngaski Local government, APC scored : 20,817 and PDP scored : 5516 votes

In Sakaba local government, APC scored : 19182,and PDP 1,746 votes

in Shanga local government, APC scored : 27,012 and PDP scored:3,506 votes

in Bagudo local government, APC scored : 41,556 and PDP scored :2,581 votes

In Augue local government APC scored :28,479 and PDP scored : 11,875

In Jega local government APC scored: 53,807 and PDP scored 1,774 votes

in Koko Besse Local government, APC scored: 31,392 and PDP scored :1,216 votes

in Maiyama local government, APC scored : 40,217 and PDP scored :1,477 votes

In Argungu local government APC scored: 30,101 and PDP scored :23,397 votes

in Birnin Kebbi local government APC scored: 79,092 and PDP scored : 6,010 votes.

in Fakai Local government APC scored:14,722 while PDP scored : 3,729 votes

in Danko Wasagu local government APC scored: 29,625 and PDP scored : 4,609 votes

in Zuru local government, APC scored : 25,507 and PDP scored: 4,578 votes

in Bunza local government APC scored : 23,980 and PDP scored : 2114 votes.

in Dandi local government APC scored : 33,315 and PDP scored :5,929 votes

In Gwandu Local government APC scored: 30,720 and PDP scored : 4,526 votes.

In Suru local government APC scored : 39,359 and PDP scored :5,198 votes