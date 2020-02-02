<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kebbi State Government has urged the general public to disregard the purported list of political appointees in the state including Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Advisers (SAs)’s circulated on social media platforms.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Atiku Bagudu, said this in a statement on Sunday, in Birnin Kebbi.

“My attention has been drawn to a purported list being circulated in the Social Media containing the names of newly appointed SAs and SSAs by Kebbi State Government. Members of the public are informed to disregard that list as it has not originated from Kebbi State Government by any means,” he said.





Yahaya also reminded the public to disregard any information and document in the social media on the state government’s activities that did not emanate from the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on media.

“The purported list of SAs and SSAs to the governor of the state government being circulated in social media is once again false and baseless and therefore urged the public to disregard the information out rightly,” the adviser said.