The Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) has confirmed the readiness of 51 political parties to participate in the October 26 local government election as five parties sought a three-week extension.

The Commissioner in charge of Media and Public Relation, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammed Dabai, confirmed this on Thursday while briefing reporters on the Commission’s readiness for the poll.

Though Dabai did not mention the parties that had sought for the three weeks extension, he said “we have sat with 51 political parties and we have agreed that the election which is coming up in 21 local government areas on the 26th October, 2019 should hold.

“All these 51 political parties had signed the agreement with us; only 5 of these parties asked for three weeks extension. But you know, this is democracy, majorities would have the final says.”

Responding to questions, Dabai refuted claims that a political party had sued the Commission.

“We don’t have any litigation against us,” he said.

“No threat from any party on boycotting the forthcoming election. Just like I said, 51 political parties attended our meeting a few minutes ago and they all signed attendance list.”

Dabai added that submission of names of candidates would commences on the 13th of October and will end on 16th, with substitution of candidates ending on the 19th.