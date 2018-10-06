



The Kebbi House of Assembly Majority Leader, Alhaji Bello Yakubu, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress primary election for the seat of Birnin-kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza Federal Constituency.

Alhaji Dahiru Ambursa, the Chairman of the House of Representative Primary Elections Committee for the state, declared Yakubu as winner in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

He said that the election went smoothly with accredited 1,053 delegates and seven aspirants.

Ambursa said: “The seven aspirants are: Abubakar Bello with 8 votes; Mansur Shehu with 83 votes; Abdullahi Muslim with 45 votes; Abdulkadir Bunza with 42 votes and then Aminu Suleiman with 0 vote.

“Other aspirants are: Ibrahim Bande with 383 votes, while Barrister Bello Yakubu got the highest votes of 461 and has been declared the winner of this election.”

Yakubu expressed gratitude to almighty Allah for answering his prayers and also thanked the entire delegates of Birnin-Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza for electing him.

He promised to give the people of the constituency good representation if he wins in forthcoming general election.

He also pledeged to create job opportunities and establish skill acquisition centres for the teeming youths of the constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of the defeated aspirants is Abdullahi Muslim, the incumbent member of the House of Representative representing the constituency.