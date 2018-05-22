The Kebbi State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of two commissioner nominees sent to it by Governor Atiku Bagudu.

The Speaker, Alhaji Sama’ila Abdulmumeen, made this known while briefing newsmen, shortly after meeting with the governor in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Abdulmumeen said: “As part of the efforts to reconcile aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress in the state, two persons were nominated by Bagudu for confirmation as commissioners and their nomination has just gotten speedy confirmation by the House.”

According to him, the nominees are: Alhaji Attahiru Macchido, a former APC chairman in the state and Alhaji Nuradeen Kangiwa also a former Secretary to the State Government.

Abdulmumeen commended Governor Bagudu for his efforts in reconciling aggrieved members of the party in the state.

He said: “People should know that in any party there is always the aggrieved and those who are not aggrieved whenever there is a transition in leadership, but the best of leaders is he who adopts method of reconciliation promptly.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the disagreement ensued within the APC family in the state, following Sunday’s election of new executives through affirmation.