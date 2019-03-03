



The All Progressive Congress (APC), Kebbi State chapter, has vowed not to be carried away by the recent victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential election, but that it would rather intensify its efforts to gain more votes across the state ahead of the March 9 Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

The party, through its State Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Sani Dododo, stated this while briefing newsmen after the party’s stakeholders meeting in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

Dododo, responding to questions on the private meeting, said; “the APC in Kebbi would not be carried away by its recent victory at the polls, but will use the remaining period before the governorship election to go round and thank the people for voting APC, and to solicit their support for the upcoming governorship election in the state.

“Let me use this medium to tell you that the stakeholders meeting also acknowledged the large turnout of women at the last election . We thank our mothers, sisters, wives, aunties, all the women of Kebbi for devoting their time to queue and exercise their franchise as citizens of Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Isa Galaudu while addressing newsmen at the party Secretariat in Birnin-Kebbi solicited voters’ support, stressing that his party has many programmes that would impact positively on their lives.

“First of all, I want to thank people of the state for coming out to exercise their franchise. And we are telling people in the state to vote for PDP because our government would run a transparent government, implement good policies that would sanitize the state and bring rapid development.”

He appealed to security agencies in the state to maintain neutrality during the coming elections as well as prevent their officers from interfering in the election process.